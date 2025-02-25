Australian High Commission, in collaboration with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and Serena Hotels here on Tuesday hosted a national blind women's cricket training camp and tournament

The event drew participants from across Pakistan, providing a platform for visually impaired women and girls to hone their skills and pursue their cricketing aspirations.

This initiative builds upon the historic formation of Pakistan's first blind women's cricket team in 2018, which made its international debut in a T20 match the same year. This year's event saw 50 additional visually impaired women and girls join the ranks, underscoring the growing popularity of blind cricket in Pakistan.

Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, emphasized the transformative power of sports diplomacy, stating, "Cricket is a powerful force for connection and inclusion.

It opens doors for women and girls in Pakistan and Australia, including those with disabilities, challenging perceptions and breaking barriers".

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, praised the initiative, saying, "Blind Cricket has become a beacon of hope for visually impaired athletes. It's more than a game, it's a statement that no disability can hold you back".

The training camp and tournament featured coaching from renowned blind cricket mentors, including Abdul Razzaq, Ibrar Shah, Shahida Shaheen, and Tahir Mehmood Butt. Australia's legacy in promoting blind cricket, which originated in Melbourne in 1922, continues to inspire and empower visually impaired athletes worldwide.