UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia-born Striker Lyndon Dykes Called Up To Scotland Squad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:17 PM

Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes called up to Scotland squad

Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes was Tuesday called up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes was Tuesday called up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old this month completed a switch to English Championship side QPR from Scottish Premiership team Livingston for a reported �2 million ($2.6 million).

The former Australia schoolboys international could make his debut against Israel on September 4 or the Czech Republic three days later.

In October the Scots face Israel again when they host them in a one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, which was postponed in June due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Clarke said he had held talks with Dykes, whose parents are both Scottish, earlier this year.

"I spoke to Lyndon a long time ago before the potential fixtures in March this year, we discussed a lot of things," said Clarke after announcing the squad.

"He was very honest and he had the chance to go to play for Australia as well.

"We had a good, honest chat. He gave me his thoughts, I gave him mine on what would be best for him -- and thankfully he's named in the squad." Clarke said he did not press Dykes for a speedy response as he wanted to give the player time to make his decision.

"I would imagine he would be getting the same conversation from (Australia head coach) Graham Arnold as he was from me," said Clarke. "I didn't put any pressure on him, I wasn't pushing.

"It was very important for Lyndon to make the decision that he wanted to make.

"Obviously we can give him little ideas about what it will be like if he comes into the Scotland camp but I'm just glad he's come down on our side."

Related Topics

Australia Israel Livingston Same Czech Republic Euro March June September October 2020 From Best Coach Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

5 minutes ago

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

1 hour ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers best concessions to investors in t ..

21 seconds ago

Rain, wind, thundershowers forecast

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.