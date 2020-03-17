UrduPoint.com
Australia Cancels All Cricket Because Of The Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

Australia cancels all cricket because of the coronavirus

Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield was called off Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales declared champions as all cricket nationwide was halted

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield was called off Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales declared champions as all cricket nationwide was halted.

The last round of the tournament had already been cancelled to reduce travel and the final has followed suit to leave New South Wales, who led after nine rounds of the inter-state competition, as the winners.

Australia's three-match one-day international series against New Zealand, being played with no spectators, had been abandoned at the weekend with Australia 1-0 up after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat a spread of the virus.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts recommended that all community cricket should stop and shut down the organisation's offices with staff working from home.

"By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue," he said.

"These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances."Australia has confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus so far, with five fatalities.

