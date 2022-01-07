UrduPoint.com

Australia Cancels Czech Tennis Player's Visa: Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: reports

Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, several media said Friday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, several media said Friday.

AFP video and photo images showed a woman who appeared to be Voracova peering out of the window of a Melbourne immigration detention facility, where she had reportedly been taken, on Friday evening.

The 38-year-old player was detained by officials of the Australian Border Force, said reports by national broadcaster ABC, The Age newspaper and the Sydney Morning Herald, all quoting a government source.

According to the reports, which could not be immediately confirmed with the home affairs ministry, Voracova was transferred to Melbourne's Park Hotel building, which now serves as a detention facility holding some 32 refugees and asylum seekers.

She was reportedly told she would have to leave the country soon. But it was not known if she would mount a legal challenge, as Djokovic has done, the reports said.

Voracova was believed to have entered Australia in December claiming an exemption to Covid-19 vaccination because she had recently been infected with the virus, the newspapers said.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews had confirmed earlier Friday that two other players or staff besides Djokovic were under investigation for visa issues.

The Australian government said Friday that a recent infection with the Covid-19 virus does not mean a foreign national can enter the country without being fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Hotel Melbourne Sydney December Visa Border Women Australian Open Media All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

2 hours ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 hours ago
 Two-day festival to exhibit work of home-based wom ..

Two-day festival to exhibit work of home-based women entrepreneurs in March

2 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the ..

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the country

2 hours ago
 India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on ..

India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War, Arms Race Prevention

2 minutes ago
 Czech player Voracova joins Djokovic in Australian ..

Czech player Voracova joins Djokovic in Australian detention

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.