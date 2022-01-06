Australia Cancels Visa of World No. 1 Tennis Player Novak Djokovic - Border Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Australia canceled the visa of world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, the Australian Border Service (ABF) said in a statement.

"The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.

The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," the ABF said.