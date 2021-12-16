UrduPoint.com

Australia Captain Cummins Out Of 2nd Test After Covid Contact

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:35 PM

Australia captain Cummins out of 2nd Test after Covid contact

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England starting later Thursday, after being deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England starting later Thursday, after being deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

Cricket Australia said he was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening where a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.

Steve Smith will captain Australia in his absence and Michael Neser has been called up to the side as a replacement bowler.

Related Topics

Australia Adelaide Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

21 minutes ago
 UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bast ..

UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bastion vital

33 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partners ..

Nord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit - Finnish Prime Min ..

36 seconds ago
 Brazil start-up dares to deliver to favelas

Brazil start-up dares to deliver to favelas

38 seconds ago
 79 corona patients admitted at Peshawar teaching h ..

79 corona patients admitted at Peshawar teaching hospitals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.