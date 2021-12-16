Australia captain Cummins out of 2nd Test after Covid contact

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England starting later Thursday, after being deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England starting later Thursday, after being deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

Cricket Australia said he was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening where a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.

Steve Smith will captain Australia in his absence and Michael Neser has been called up to the side as a replacement bowler.