UrduPoint.com

Australia Captain Cummins To Finish Covid Isolation At Home

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:07 PM

Australia captain Cummins to finish Covid isolation at home

Australia captain Pat Cummins received some welcome news Friday when he was allowed to leave Covid isolation in Adelaide and return home to Sydney on a single charter flight

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia captain Pat Cummins received some welcome news Friday when he was allowed to leave Covid isolation in Adelaide and return home to Sydney on a single charter flight.

The world's number one Test bowler was ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England just hours before it started on Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Under South Australia state's strict bio-security rules he was required to isolate for seven days but has now been permitted to head home, where he must remain until the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Under the plan approved by SA Health, he will self-drive from isolation and then, with the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) and hygiene controls, take a single charter flight," cricket Australia said.

"He will continue to observe all isolation requirements in New South Wales." Cummins was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.

He isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test.

Australian players are permitted to dine out in small groups under Covid rules in place for the Ashes in Adelaide, but should steer clear of densely populated places.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley insisted Thursday that Cummins had not breached any of their protocols and should be available for the third Test in Melbourne on December 26.

In his absence, Steve Smith is captaining the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018, which led to his axing.

Related Topics

Cricket World Scandal Australia Adelaide Melbourne Sydney Wales December 2018 All From Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

3 minutes ago
 South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron sur ..

South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron surges

3 minutes ago
 Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Gha ..

Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Ghani

16 minutes ago
 Rizwan signs for Sussex

Rizwan signs for Sussex

16 minutes ago
 Objectionable content found in two Urdu books in I ..

Objectionable content found in two Urdu books in IIOJK

32 minutes ago
 Zia Ullah hands over relief cheques to Hindu famil ..

Zia Ullah hands over relief cheques to Hindu families

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.