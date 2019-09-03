UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Captain Paine Dismisses Archer's 'panic' Jibe

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:02 PM

Australia captain Paine dismisses Archer's 'panic' jibe

Australia captain Tim Paine has hit back at suggestions from England fast bowler Jofra Archer that the tourists "panicked" during their extraordinary loss to England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Australia captain Tim Paine has hit back at suggestions from England fast bowler Jofra Archer that the tourists "panicked" during their extraordinary loss to England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Paine's team were on course for a victory that would have seen Australia retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with two to play only for Ben Stokes's stunning 135 not out and an improbable last-wicket stand with Jack Leach to see England to a dramatic win.

Paine faced criticism for the way he led his side in the field during the closing stages of the match and the wicketkeeper has since accepted he made mistakes with his field placings.

But speaking to reporters on Tuesday -- the eve of the fourth Test at Old Trafford -- Paine insisted Australia had not lost their nerve at Leeds and bristled at talk they had "choked".

"No. Jofra is entitled to his opinion -- he's had plenty of those that's for sure -- but as I said, we made some mistakes," Paine said.

"It happens. We have addressed it as a team.

"I was certainly one of those people who made mistakes. We move on and we are here ready for another great Test match," added Paine, who worked with former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy during training on Tuesday.

"I would do some things differently with my field placings. As I said, the mistakes have been made. We have learnt from it."

Related Topics

Australia Leeds Tim Paine Old Trafford National University From

Recent Stories

Previous govt turned local bodies ineffective: Min ..

4 minutes ago

Eight bus passengers killed by road mine in Mali: ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seizes 7,560 litres used ran ..

4 minutes ago

New judicial year to start on Sept 11

11 minutes ago

DIG Hazara visits Haripur, reviews security arrang ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets in Rawalpi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.