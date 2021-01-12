Australia, China F1 Postponed As Coronavirus Hits 2021 Calendar
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:03 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Formula One's Australian and Chinese grands prix were postponed on Tuesday as the coronavirus caused disruption for a second straight season.
The Australian race, usually the season-opener, was delayed from March to November, but no new date was set for the Chinese Grand Prix in a rejigged 2021 Calendar.