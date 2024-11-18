Australia Clinch T20I Series By Beating Pakistan In Third T20I Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Chasing a target of 118 runs, Australia achieved score in just 11.2 overs with loss of three wickets
HOBART: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) In the third and final T20 match played in Hobart, Australia defeated Pakistan to claim the series with a 3-0 victory.
Chasing a target of 118 runs, Australia achieved the score in just 11.2 overs with the loss of three wickets.
Australia’s Marcus Stoinis played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 27 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours. Josh Inglis contributed 27 runs, while Jack Fraser added 18. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, and Jahandad Khan took one wicket each.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the team struggled against the Australian bowlers and was bowled out for a mere 117 runs in 18.1 overs.
Babar Azam top-scored with 41 while Haseebullah Khan added 24 runs.
Other notable contributions included Shaheen Afridi (16), Sahibzada Farhan (9), Jahandad Khan (5), and Usman Khan (3).
Captain Salman Agha, Abbas Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem managed only one run each, while Haris Rauf remained unbeaten on zero.
For Australia, Aaron Hardie took three wickets, while Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson claimed two wickets each.
In this match, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha led the Pakistan team as regular captain Mohammad Rizwan did not participate. Pakistan’s playing XI included Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.
Australia had already secured the series by winning the first two matches. In the earlier games, Australia defeated Pakistan by 29 runs in the first T20 and by 13 runs in the second. Notably, Pakistan has yet to register a T20 win against Australia on Australian soil.
