Australia closes 2nd day on 505 runs

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey missed his maiden Test century as Australia closed the second day on 505 for eight against Pakistan at the National Stadium on Sunday.

The left-hander became Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's only second Test wicket as he missed the part-timer's straight delivery and was bowled for 93 with just two overs left before close.

When stumps were drawn, Mitchell Starc was batting on 28 and touring skipper Pat Cummins yet to get off the mark after Usman Khawaja hit a memorable 160 in the country of his birth Pakistan.

When the wily Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan produced a sharp turning delivery that beat Khawaja's defensive push on the back foot to clip the top of the off stump, Pakistan had thought they would wrap up Australian innings soon.

But Carey and Starc frustrated the home team during their eighth wicket stand of 98. Carey batted for 187 minutes, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes in his highest Test score, improving upon his previous best of 51 against England at Adelaide in December last year.

Sajid's spin partner Nauman Ali bowled Cameron Green for 28 in the last over before tea but Pakistan's plans to bat today were spoiled by Carey and Starc.

Pakistan took the third new ball after 163 overs with Australia's total at 453-7 but none of the pace bowlers could get the breakthrough.

All rounder Faheem Ashraf (2-55) and Sajid (2-151) were the main wicket takers in Pakistan's 180 overs of hard work.

Sajid had given Pakistan a double break in the post lunch session with the wickets of Khawaja and Travis Head.

Until then Khawaja had defied Pakistan's pace-cum-spin attack for more than nine hours in an anchoring role since Australia won the toss and opted to bat on Saturday.

The left-hander from Queensland smashed 15 boundaries and a six in his third 150-plus masterly knock.

Sajid had earlier dismissed Head, leg-before wicket off a sharp delivery, while nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was bowled by Faheem in the first session for 38.

It was a dull morning session as Australia added 81 after resuming on 251-3 as the pitch held its flat nature.

Khawaja added 54 for the fourth wicket with Lyon to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers who were looking for early wickets to halt Australia's progress.

Ashraf could have dismissed Lyon on 31 but failed to hold on to a return catch to his left. Lyon capitalised on the reprieve with a sweetly-timed boundary but Ashraf had the last laugh three overs later, with a delivery that clattered into the stumps after brushing the Australian's pads.

Lyon hit five boundaries during his stubborn knock of 38.

Khawaja was unflustered and pushed Hasan Ali for a single to complete his 150.