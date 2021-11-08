UrduPoint.com

Australia Confirms Pakistan Tour Next Year In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:16 PM

Australia confirms Pakistan tour next year in March

Australian team is visiting Pakistan after long gap of 24 years and will play three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and one T20 International match in March, 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) Australia confirmed its tour to Pakistan early next year, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, PCB first said that it was going to make big announcement to keep the fans engaged, and soon after it announced that Kangaroos would tour Pakistan.

The Australian team will play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 match next year. The team would tour Pakistan next year in March and would stay here for a more than a month.

The announcement came at the moment when both teams are preparing themselves to lock horn in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Shoaib Malik who was given the title of the man of the match against Scotland said that semi-final between Pakistan and Australia would be challenging. But he said that they would treat it as another game.

Australia is visiting Pakistan after a long gap of 24 years as last time it visited Pakistan in 1998.

The tour of Australia to Pakistan is a big slap on all those who were creating hurdles in the way of the foreign cricket teams planning to tour Pakistan

New Zealand followed by England cancelled Pakistan tour due to ‘security reasons’ despite that Pakistan provided foolproof security arrangements to the visitors.

