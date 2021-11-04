Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

Dubai, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 5-19 and skipper Aaron Finch hit 40 as Australia hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zampa's maiden five-wicket haul helped skittle out Bangladesh for 73 after Australia elected to field first in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Finch and David Warner (18) put on 58 for the opening wicket as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate and boost the team's semi-final hopes.