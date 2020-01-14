Australia crush India by 10 wickets in first ODI

Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch struck unbeaten centuries as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international against India in Mumbai on Tuesday

Warner blasted 128 while captain Finch made 110 as Australia chased down their target of 256 in just 37.

4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Paceman Mitchell Starc played a key part in the win with his three wickets that helped bowl out India for 255 in 49.1 overs.

The second ODI is on Friday in Rajkot.