Australia Crush India By 10 Wickets In First ODI

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:33 PM

Australia crush India by 10 wickets in first ODI

Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch struck unbeaten centuries as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international against India in Mumbai on Tuesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch struck unbeaten centuries as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international against India in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Warner blasted 128 while captain Finch made 110 as Australia chased down their target of 256 in just 37.

4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Paceman Mitchell Starc played a key part in the win with his three wickets that helped bowl out India for 255 in 49.1 overs.

The second ODI is on Friday in Rajkot.

