Australia Crushes India By 8 Wickets In First Test Of 4-match Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

Australia crushes India by 8 wickets in first test of 4-match series

ICC has termed it a dramatic turnaround on day three after Australia’s historic win by 8 wickets in first test of 4-match series at Oval in Adelaide.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Australia won by 8 wickets in Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead in 4-match Test series at Oval in Adelaide.

Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council said: “A dramatic turnaround on day three! Australia win by 8️⃣ wickets in Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead in the series Clapping hands sign. Can you describe their performance in one word?

On Saturday, India’s opening session of the third day of the day-night first test against Australia was a horror show after they were dismissed for 36 by the Australian bowlers at Adelaide Oval.

The tourists started on 9-1 and made only 27 runs more before Mohammad Shami fell injured to end their second innings. Australia requires only 90 scores to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

It is for the first in 88-year Indian cricket history.

Josh Hazlewood took 5 wickets against 8 scores and Pat Cummins took 4 for 21, leading the Indian team to historic failure.

This is a heavy blow to India’s hopes of repeating their maiden test series win two years ago in Australia.

