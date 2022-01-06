Australia declare on 416-8 in 4th Ashes Test

Australia declared their first innings at 416 for eight late on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday

Sydney, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia declared their first innings at 416 for eight late on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja starred with a stylish 137 on his return to Test cricket and Stuart Broad claimed 5-101 with the ball.

The declaration meant England's batters had to survive seven overs before the close of play.