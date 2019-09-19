Australia became the first side to secure a semifinal berth after an epic comeback in the quarterfinals of the 20th Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship against Pakistan at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Australia became the first side to secure a semifinal berth after an epic comeback in the quarterfinals of the 20th Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship against Pakistan at the Azadi sports Complex in Tehran, Iran on Thursday.

According to information made available by Asian Volleyball Confederation, Pakistan conceded defeat 2-3 against the Australians.

Pakistan made a solid start and won first two sets 25-21, 25-21. However, they could not maintain the rhythm as Australia intensified their attack and guarded their defence well to clinch next three sets 18-25, 14-25 and 13-25.

The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. The top eight teams from the championship will go through to the 2020 AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament, to be held early, next year.