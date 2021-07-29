UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Deny Complacency After Olympic Swim Relay 'selection Blunder'

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Australia deny complacency after Olympic swim relay 'selection blunder'

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Australian swimming chiefs denied accusations of arrogance on Thursday after selection decisions backfired in a shock defeat by China in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Australia picked a completely different quartet from their selection for the heats, which allowed more members of the team to win medals.

They also put individual 200m freestyle gold medallist Ariarne Titmus on the first leg instead of the last, possibly to give the double Olympic champion a chance to break an individual world record.

But the gambles failed as Australia were forced settle for bronze in an event they were widely expected to win at a canter, even though all three medal-winning teams broke the previous world record of 7min 41.50sec.

China set a new mark of 7:40.33, 0.4 seconds ahead of the United States and nearly a full second in front of Australia (7:41.29).

The Sydney Telegraph described the line-up as a "massive selection blunder" while Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe, a five-time Olympic champion, questioned the order in which the swimmers were lined up.

Australia coach Dean Boxall was asked if they were guilty of complacency. "I knew it was going to be quick," he said. "I didn't underestimate the opposition at all." Titmus, Emma McKeon, Madison Wilson and Leah Neale were all brought in for the final, with 17-year-old starlet Mollie O'Callaghan controversially left out.

O'Callaghan broke the junior world record in qualifying with a time of 1:55.

11, which was faster than McKeon, Wilson and Neale all managed in the final.

Head swimming coach Rohan Taylor said O'Callaghan was tired from qualifying on Wednesday. "You've got to think of the morning after getting home at 11:00 pm. She was asked to put everything in there just to get the team through," said Taylor.

"There's no guarantee of her going quicker when we have fresh... athletes to go in. We took that strategy." Titmus was also sent out first, in the only position that gave her the chance to break an individual 200m world record.

Rules state split times for those swimming second, third and fourth cannot be considered.

Titmus has already won the 200m and 400m freestyle individual golds in Tokyo but was slower than China's Yang Junxuan over the first leg.

"I feel like I should've been better but it's what you can do on the day and it's been a big couple of days, so I'm happy to come away on the podium," she said.

It is the first time neither Australia nor the USA have won gold since the event was introduced at the Olympics in 1996.

"We didn't expect to win the gold," said Chinese gold medallist Li Bingjie. "We thought we would finish third because Australia and the United States are very strong.

"We thought maybe we could be competitive with Canada so when we talked about tactics in the morning we just talked about what we would do against Canada (who finished fourth)."

Related Topics

USA World Australia China Canada Sydney Split Tokyo Madison United States Women Gold Olympics Bronze Event All From Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

1 minute ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

19 minutes ago

Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula tr ..

26 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

9 minutes ago

Govt. provides Rs 374.418 mln for Aviation sector ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan gov't to build 1,000 greenhouses

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.