Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three games in March following a tour to India.

However, Cricket Australia said that, after talks with concerned parties that included the Australian government, the series would no longer take place.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan.

"(We) will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," it said.

The games against Afghanistan were part of the ICC Super League.