Australia 'ecstatic' At Copa America Invite

Fri 14th June 2019

An "ecstatic" Football Federation Australia Friday said playing next year's Copa America will be a boost on the pitch and off it after accepting an invite to the showpiece South American tournament

Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, confirmed Australia's involvement in Sao Paulo overnight, with Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar also invited.

"We are ecstatic that our Socceroos will be participating in this prestigious competition for the first time in our history," said FFA chairman Chris Nikou.

"We have been working hard over the last six months to improve our international relationships.

" CONMEBOL has 10 members but the Copa America usually features 12 teams, meaning there are often a pair of invitees. This year's tournament, which kicks off Friday, also features Japan and Qatar.

FFA chief executive David Gallop said playing the Copa America would be shot in the arm both for Australia's players and commercial interests.

"Our team will benefit from the experience of testing themselves out against some of the best players in the world," he said.

"On the commercial side, exposing our national team on a global stage has significant upside as well."Australia will play World Cup qualifiers in June next year before heading straight to the tournament, which will be hosted in Argentina and Colombia.

More Stories From Sports

