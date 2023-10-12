Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players from both teams are brimming with excitement as they take to the field in Lucknow for today's pivotal clash.

LUCKNOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) In a highly anticipated encounter of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa at the Lucknow stadium, marking the 10th match of this prestigious tournament.

Squads:

Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi