Australia empowers Pakistani girls in cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Australian High Commission (AHC), in partnership with Kinnaird College for Women, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), hosted the 6th AHC-Kinnaird Girls’ Cricket Cup, bringing together Pakistani school girls to compete, lead, and break barriers through sport.

The participants were specifically drawn from communities with limited resources, ensuring that girls from all walks of life have an opportunity to showcase their talents, said a press release.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, applauded the players’ participation and determination. “Australia believes in the power of sport to transform lives, create opportunities, and bring people together. We are pleased to support Pakistan in championing women’s cricket.”

“While the men’s teams battle it out in the ICC Champions Trophy, today was about investing in the future, giving Pakistani girls the chance to compete and strive towards one day representing their province and country,” High Commissioner Hawkins said.

To prepare for the tournament, players attended an intensive three-day coaching clinic led by Pakistan’s national women’s and U-19 team members.

Since 2016, Australia’s support for girls’ cricket in Pakistan has expanded from Islamabad to Lahore and Karachi, uncovering new talent along the way. Former participants of the AHC-Kinnaird Cup have gone on to represent Pakistan’s Under-19 national team.

Head of Pakistan Women’s Cricket, Rafia Haider, emphasised the tournament’s importance in shaping future stars. “Tournaments like this help us discover and nurture talent. With the right support, these girls could be the next big names in Pakistani cricket.”

Dr. Irum Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women, highlighted the tournament’s wider impact. “When girls play, they gain confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of belonging. Kinnaird is proud to provide a platform where young women can shine.”

The tournament featured spirited performances from teams representing Government Shuhda-e APS Memorial Girls High School, Government Central Model School, Government Tehzeeb-ul-Binat Model Girls School, Government Yasmeen Islamia Girls High School, Mughalpura, and Kinnaird Cricket Academy.