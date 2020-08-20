UrduPoint.com
Australia, England Stars May Avoid IPL Quarantine, Says Bangalore Chairman

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Cricketers from Australia and England might be able to feature from the start of the Indian Premier League despite a series between their countries ahead of the Twenty20 tournament, according to chairman of the Bangalore franchise

Top stars including England's Ben Stokes and Steve Smith of Australia will be involved in the limited-overs series that ends three days before the start of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed IPL out of India and according to tournament protocols the players will have to undergo a week's isolation and testing before they can join their teams.

But Sanjeev Churiwala of the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- led by India skipper Virat Kohli, and with Aaron Finch of Australia and England's Moeen Ali in the squad -- feels the three will already be in a bio-bubble in England.

"For the players landing after the England and Australia series, on September 17, that is very close to our matches," Churiwala said.

"The BCCI have also issued very detailed SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and procedures to be followed by these players in terms of their participation.

"What the SOPs say very clearly (is) that they can participate without quarantine, provided they satisfy certain very stringent conditions.

"Very clearly after the players have played the (international) series, they have to continue to be in the biosecure bubble." He added: "Right from the biosecure bubble, they have to go straight to the charter flight without getting into the extensive migration procedures, and without getting in touch with the general public." A total of 29 players from England and Australia are part of the eight IPL squads.

Earlier Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi Viswanathan had told AFP a number of English and Australian players will "miss two or three games" due to quarantine rules.

Many teams, including Bangalore and Chennai, will also travel with their own set of net bowlers to maintain a bio-secure environment during the eight-week tournament.

