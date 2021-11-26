UrduPoint.com

Australia Ex-captain Paine Leaves Cricket For 'foreseeable Future'

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Australia ex-captain Paine leaves cricket for 'foreseeable future'

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia's Tim Paine will quit all forms of cricket for the "foreseeable future", Cricket Tasmania said Friday, after a sexting scandal led him to resign as Test captain.

His decision put an abrupt end to debate in Australia over whether he should take part in the Ashes, with the first Test against England opening in Brisbane on December 8.

"Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," it said in a statement.

The Tasmanian keeper quit as Test captain a week ago over the public revelation of an exchange of allegedly sexually graphic text messages with a female colleague in 2017.

But while stepping down as skipper, Paine said at the time he wanted to remain a "committed member" of the Australian Test side and was looking forward to the Ashes tour.

And there had been a groundswell of support to keep him in the team for the opening clash in Brisbane.

Australia's opener Marcus Harris said only on Wednesday that Paine had the full support of the Australian team and deserved to keep his place for the first Test.

A five-person panel will decide on the new Test captain, with Pat Cummins and Steve Smith seen as the frontrunners.

The panel reportedly will not include coach Justin Langer, who has been told to focus on preparing the team.

Instead, the job will fall to selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, Cricket Australia board member Mel Jones, chief executive Nick Hockley and chairman Richard Freudenstein.

Paine took over as captain in March 2018 in the wake of the "Sandpaper-gate" scandal that rocked Australian cricket.

Then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were forced to step down for their roles in trying to alter the condition of the ball during a Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Related Topics

Cricket Scandal Australia Exchange Job Brisbane David George Cape Town South Africa Tim Paine March December 2017 2018 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

51 minutes ago
 Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

9 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

9 hours ago
 Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.