Australia Finalises Olympic Team For Tokyo

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:39 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -:The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced selection of athletics, men's basketball, gymnastics, men's beach volleyball and the rugby sevens teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday.

The AOC said Saturday's announcement finalised the country's Olympic team, taking the number of athletes selected to 473, and a final team announcement is scheduled to be made on July 5 with further details to be provided.

For the athletics team, 36 athletes will join the 27 previously announced Olympians to complete the 63-strong athletics squad, which is also the biggest Australian team for an overseas Olympics.

For the gymnastics team, the 11-strong team is also Australia's biggest one since Tokyo 1964, and all athletes will make their Olympic debut.

28-year-old Tyson Bull, who will compete in gymnastics, secured an Olympic quota spot with a seventh place finish in the horizontal bar at the World Championships in 2019.

The men's basketball team, known as the Boomers, had 12 players including two four-time Olympians Patrick Mills and Joseph Ingles, and seven Olympic debutants.

Finishing fourth at Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Sydney 2000, the Boomers haven't scored a medal on the Olympic arenas. Triple Olympian Aron Baynes said the team was driven to achieve that elusive international medal.

