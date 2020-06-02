UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down Under

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down Under

Rugby Australia on Tuesday suggested a condensed Rugby Championship could be played entirely Down Under in a "quarantine bubble", as the sport looks to resume amid coronavirus restrictions

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Rugby Australia on Tuesday suggested a condensed Rugby Championship could be played entirely Down Under in a "quarantine bubble", as the sport looks to resume amid coronavirus restrictions.

The governing body's interim CEO Rob Clarke also said talks were "well advanced" to organise an expanded, four-test Bledisloe Cup series against New Zealand this year.

Clarke said the Rugby Championship plan would require international sides to receive an exemption from Australia's strict border closures and submit to 14 days in isolation before taking part in the competition.

The Rugby Championship -- considered the southern hemisphere's equivalent of the Six Nations tournament -- is contested by South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, who make up the so-called SANZAAR nations.

"We're working with our SANZAAR partners around what the TRC looks like and it is condensed," he told reporters.

"That said, everybody is committed to trying to play a full (championship)." Clarke said the plans for the Bledisloe Cup would involve playing two Tests in Australia and two in New Zealand. The cup has in recent years usually been a three-match series.

"There will be an extended Bledisloe Cup and we're well advanced with our discussions with our New Zealand colleagues on that," he said.

New Zealand and Australia are also planning domestic Super Rugby competitions, kicking off in the coming weeks, to fill the hole left by the postponement of the international tournament.

Both countries have had success in containing the spread of coronavirus, with New Zealand and some Australian regions recording multiple successive days without new cases.

Limited professional sport has resumed in Australia, most notably the National Rugby League which restarted last weekend with no spectators and under strict health protocols.

Related Topics

Australia Argentina South Africa Cuban Peso Border From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

1 minute ago

Klopp's 'passion' restored as English football nea ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil Fro ..

1 minute ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.42% in 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel gets serious injuries after s ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.