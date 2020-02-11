Australia, Germany, India get victories in World Kabaddi Cup

UrduPoint.com
Tue 11th February 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Australia, Germany and India registered victories on the third day of the World Kabaddi Cup 2020 besting their respective rivals with ease and comfort at Punjab Stadium here on Tuesday night.

Australia trounced Azerbaijan by 53-24 in the first match on the third day of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 while Germany emerged winners in the second match by 49-28 against England. India toppled lowly-ranked Sierra Leone by 45-18 in the third and last match of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 on Tuesday.

It is pertinent mention here that Kabaddi World Cup 2020 is being organized jointly by Punjab govt, Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) at three cities of Punjab Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat from February 9 to 16, 2020.

Three more matches will be played on the 4th day of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 on Wednesday in Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. Canada will face Azerbaijan in the first match at 1.30pm while the second match will be played between Iran and Germany at 2.45pm. Inexperienced Sierra Leone will meet strong England kabaddi team in the third match of the day at 4.00pm.

While talking to media, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 have been organized quite successfully on the first three days at Punjab Stadium.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Ch Shafay Hussain and a large number of kabaddi lovers witnessed exciting kabaddi matches.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said: "By holding Kabaddi World Cup, we have promoted Pakistan's soft image to international community that Pakistan is a peaceful country." "Holding grand Kabaddi World Cup is a clear message for India and rest of the world that Pakistani people are sports loving. Punjab govt has made best security arrangements for all guest teams during their stay in Pakistan".

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that security situation has been excellent due to wonderful coordination of our law enforcing departments. "The kabbadi lovers have fully enjoyed the thrilling matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 in Lahore and we are quite upbeat to witness similar exciting kabaddi clashes among best kabaddi players of the world in Faisalabad and Gujrat".

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that after three days' matches in Lahore, the participating teams will travel to Faisalabad on Feb 12, 2020 and then Gujrat for three days. "After completing their Faisalabad and Gujrat matches, the teams will return to Lahore for semifinal and final matches on Feb 15 and 16, 2020," he added.

