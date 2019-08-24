UrduPoint.com
Australia Labuschagne Joins Elite Test Batting Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:38 PM

Australia Labuschagne joins elite Test batting club

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne joined an exclusive club while making 80 against England in the second innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Saturday

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne joined an exclusive club while making 80 against England in the second innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Saturday.

In the process, Labuschagne became just the fifth batsman and fourth Australian -- a list that includes head coach Justin Langer -- in Test history to make two scores in a match higher than a total posted by an opposing team in one innings.

Labuschagne made 74 in the first innings at Headingley, the Leeds headquarters of Yorkshire. England were dismissed for just 67, their lowest Ashes total in 71 years.

The only batsman from outside Australia to achieve the feat is outstanding West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge, who hit two hundreds in a 1976 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, where England collapsed to 71 all out in their first innings.

Two scores in a Test match higher than an opponent's total (player, scores, team, opponents, total, venue, year): Don Bradman 132/127 no AUS v IND (125) Melbourne 1948 Gordon Greenidge 134/101 WIS v ENG (71) Manchester 1976 Matthew Hayden 197/103 AUS v ENG (79) Brisbane 2002 Justin Langer 191/97 AUS v PAK (72) Perth 2004Marnus Labuschagne 74/80 AUS v ENG (67) Leeds 2019no = not out

