Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2023) Australia have won the ICC Cricket World Cup title for the sixth time, beating India by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad tonight.

Batting first, India were all out at 240 runs in stipulated 50 overs.

Kannaur Lokesh Rahul with 66 and Virat Kohli with 54 runs remained the main scores from Indian side.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Australia achieved the target in 43 runs overs at the loss of 4 wickets.

Travis Head with 137 runs and Marnus Labuschagne with 58 runs not out remained the main scorers.

The Australian batsmen demonstrated resilience as they successfully chased down the 240-run target set by India with 42 balls to spare. Despite the Indian bowlers presenting a tough challenge, they couldn't restrain the Australian onslaught.

In the initial innings, India had posted a target of 240 runs for Australia. Virat Kohli contributed 54 runs off 63 balls, K. Rahul made 66 runs off 107 balls, and Rohit Sharma added 47 runs from 31 balls.

Australia won the toss and chose to field first in the final showdown of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. The much-anticipated clash saw both teams entering the encounter with high spirits, keeping cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Neither team made any changes to their lineups for this crucial match.

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitch Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Josh Inglis (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood