Australia make 497-8 declared in fourth Ashes Test

Manchester, United Kingdom,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Australia captain Tim Paine declared his side's first innings on a commanding total of 497-8 on the second day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Steve Smith, who missed England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion, top-scored with 211 while Mitchell Starc hit a blistering 54 not out in his first match of the series.

Smith, the world's top-ranked Test batsman, has has now scored 589 runs in four innings this series -- his first since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban -- including three hundreds, at a colossal average of 147.25.

Victory in Manchester would see holders Australia retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-match series.