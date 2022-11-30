UrduPoint.com

Australia Make One Change In Bid To Reach World Cup Knockouts

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Graham Arnold made one change to his Australia team for Wednesday's Group D clash with Denmark as they attempt to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006

The Socceroos sit second behind France, two points ahead of the Danes, and will go through with a win, or a draw if Tunisia don't beat the world champions in the group's other fixture.

Denmark came into the tournament tipped as a dark horse after getting to the semi-finals of the European Championship last year, but must win and also hope the Tunisians don't beat France by a bigger margin.

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand has switched things up for the decisive fixture with three changes from their narrow defeat by France.

Martin Braithwaite replaces Andreas Cornelius up front and Andreas Skov Olsen comes in on the right-hand side of attack.

Mathias Jensen steps into midfield in the place of centre-back Victor Nelson as the Danes switch to a four-man defence.

A second-round tie with the winners of Group C likely awaits for whoever prevails at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Starting line-ups: Australia (4-4-2) Mathew Ryan (capt); Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin; Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS) Denmark (4-3-3) Kasper Schmeichel; Rasmus Kristensen Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen (capt), Mathias Jensen; Andreas Skov Olsen, Martin Braithwaite, Jesper Lindstrom Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN) Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)

