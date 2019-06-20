UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Make Sound Start Against Bangladesh After Warner Reprieve

Muhammad Rameez 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:28 PM

Australia make sound start against Bangladesh after Warner reprieve

Bangladesh missed a chance to strike a blow against Australia when David Warner was dropped early in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Thursday

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Bangladesh missed a chance to strike a blow against Australia when David Warner was dropped early in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

After the 10-over powerplay, reigning champions Australia were 53 without loss.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who won the toss, was 24 not out and Warner unbeaten on 26.

But left-hander Warner had made just 10 when a slashing cut off Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza burst through the hands of Sabbir Rahman at backward point, with the fielder not appearing to see the ball properly against the backdrop of the crowd.

Warner later cashed in by hooking left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for six.

Finch, fresh from his 153 in an 87-run win over Sri Lanka, had previously launched Mashrafe -- the only survivor on either side from Bangladesh's shock 2005 one-day international win over Australia in Cardiff -- for a huge six over cover.

Australia are currently third in the table, with four wins from five games.

Bangladesh, following their impressive seven-wicket win over the West Indies, are fifth.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka David Cardiff Mashrafe Mortaza Sabbir Rahman Mustafizur Rahman National University From Top

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

14 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

9 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

10 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

10 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.