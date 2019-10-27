UrduPoint.com
Australia MotoGP Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Australia MotoGP results and standings

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings after the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, the 17th of the 19-round world championship series, on Sunday: 1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 40min 43.729, 2. Cal Crutchlow (Honda-LCR) at 11.413sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 14.499, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 14.554, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 14.817, 6. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Aprilia) 15.280, 7. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 15.294, 8. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 15.841, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki)16.032, 10. Alex Espargaro (ESP/Aprilla) 16.590 Did not finish: Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT), Maverick Vinales, Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati), Mika Kallio (FIN/KTM), Tito Rabat (ESP/Avinta) World championship standings: 1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 375pts, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 240, 3. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 183, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 176, 5. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 169, 6. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 163, 7.

Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 153, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 141, 9. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda) 133, 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 105.

Moto2 1. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 38min 53.277, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/KTM) at 1.968sec, 3. Thomas Luethi (SUI/Kalex) 6.021, 4. Jorge Navarro (ESP/Speed Up) 8.151, 5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA/Kalex) 8.806 Overall standings 1. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 242 pts, 2. Thomas Luethi (SUI/Kalex) 214, 3. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 209, 4. Jorge Navarro (ESP/SpeedUp) 199, 5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 192 Moto3 1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 37min 45.817sec, 2. Marcus Ramirez (ESP/Honda) at 0.077sec, 3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 0.088, 4. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 0.126, 5. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 0.330 Overall standings:1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 254 pts, 2. Aron Canet (ESP/KTM) 182, 3. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 168, 4. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Honda) 164, 5 John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 147.

