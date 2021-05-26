UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Names Women's Basketball Team For Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:38 PM

Australia names women's basketball team for Tokyo Olympics

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced its 12-strong women's basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced its 12-strong women's basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The Opals team is filled with World Cup and Olympic medallists and international experience with Rebecca Allen, Liz Cambage, Ezi Magbegor, Leilani Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Stephanie Talbot all currently playing in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

Dual Olympian Jenna O'Hea, who will captain the side, said she felt a "huge sense of relief" about the announcement.

"It's been a difficult 24 months with the delay of the Games and I'm proud of each and every Opals squad member for their strength and resilience throughout this process.

The 12 of us are ready to come together and compete for that elusive Olympic gold medal," O'Hea said.

The Opals' Olympic record includes three silver and two bronze medals from Atlanta 1996 to London 2012 along with silver at the 2018 World Cup in Spain.

The Opals head coach Sandy Brondello, a triple Olympic medallist, said she was confident the team would be able to adapt to any style of play they confronted in Tokyo.

Related Topics

World London Tokyo Mitchell Atlanta Spain United States Women 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Coach

Recent Stories

KP govt increases minimum wage to Rs. 21000

3 minutes ago

Russia's Diplomatic Mission Evacuated 70 Russians ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea to loosen COVID-19 restrictions for va ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 282 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

86.1 % wheat procurement target achieved in Multa ..

7 minutes ago

India using nefarious tactics to supress Kashmiris ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.