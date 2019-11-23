Australia near to win after big centuries of Labuschagne, warner at Gabba

(@fidahassanain)

Bowling Coach Waqar Younis says the inexperienced bowlers will learn a lot during this tour.

BRISBANE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2019) After dominance on bat and ball on day three of the first Test match, Australia headed towards win with a lead of 1-0 lead in series against Pakistan in Brisbane here on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne made big century with scores of 185 and David Warner made second big century with 154 scores and led Australia to make total 580 in reply to Pakistan’s 240. Pakistan now need 276 runs to make Australia bat again, though, it has big trouble at staps on 64 for three. Babar Azam was not out 20 and Shan Masood was at 27 when the match closed on Saturday.

Waqar Younis, Pakistan’s bowling coach, said that surely the tough time was awaiting for them with such a weak attack at their disposal. “Shaheen and Naseem both are going to learn a lot from this tour,” said Waqar Younis.

“We must give them time and they will be a force in a year,” he further said, adding that “Naseem Shah’s future is bright and he must be encouraged for the best game in the future,”.

Earlier, Labuschagne had scored a magnificent maiden Test century in front of his home crowd at the Gabba. He scored four 50s in the recent series but had been unable to convert any of those until his near chanceless innings on Saturday.

He said: “I told myself to be patient at the time when I was on 97,” and added that “I would have a crack if the ball was up,”. He further said that it wasn’t child game who was happy to celebrate a hundred. “It was very exciting because the emotions took me over,” said the player.

Labuschagne and Matthew Wade shared in a 110-run partnership before Wade was well caught by Rizwan for 60 off Sohail. Rizwan and Sohail then showed some unity to have Travis head caught down the leg side for 24.

The bowling on Pakistan’s side was rewarded when the bowlers took the last five Australian wickets for 35 runs.