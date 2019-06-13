UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia 'need To Learn Lessons' From Pakistan World Cup Fightback

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:25 PM

Australia 'need to learn lessons' from Pakistan World Cup fightback

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins said Pakistan's late rally with the bat was a timely warning for the defending champions even though his side returned to winning ways at the World Cup

Taunton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins said Pakistan's late rally with the bat was a timely warning for the defending champions even though his side returned to winning ways at the World Cup.

Aaron Finch's side won by 41 runs at Taunton on Wednesday as they recorded their third win of the campaign in England and Wales following their defeat to India.

Australia reduced Pakistan to 200-7 chasing a target of 308, with Cummins taking an economical 3-33 from his 10 overs.

But an eighth-wicket stand of 64 between Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz, who hit a rapid 45, provided Australia with some worrying moments before a late collapse saw the final three wickets fall for just two runs.

"It goes to show that everyone can bat these days," said Cummins. "It was a bit closer than we would have liked, so it was good to get those couple of wickets and finish it off.

"We gave them a bit too much width and suddenly they were back in the game," the 26-year-old added. "It's a good lesson to learn." New South Wales quick Cummins struck early against Pakistan, removing Fakhar Zaman, and then made another important breakthrough when he had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind for 53.

But what pleases the fast bowler most about his current form in one-day internationals is the increasing number of dot balls -- deliveries off which no runs are scored -- that he is sending down.

"That's the big improvement in my game in the last couple of years, the ability to hold a length and make it difficult to get runs," Cummins explained.

"If you give away easy singles then 300 becomes quite an achievable score. Cutting out the singles is huge, it means if you give away a boundary it might not be that big over of 10 or 11, it may just be a five or a six." David Warner had earlier scored his first international century since completing a year-long ban for his part in a ball-tampering scandal.

Warner had been uncharacteristically sluggish in scoring 56 off 84 balls against India at the Oval but he was back to his fluent best against Pakistan, facing just 111 balls in total.

"We were so pumped for him, he was really open and honest after the Oval game," said Cummins. "He was playing more timidly than normal but we saw his mindset change from the start here."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century World Scandal Australia David Wales Wahab Riaz Fakhar Zaman Imam-ul-Haq May National University From Best

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

43 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

3 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

4 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

7 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.