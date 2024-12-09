Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

All three boards say there is a uncertainty about tournament as PCB, BCCI and ICC could not reach any consensus about ICC Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) The deadlock between Pakistan, the ICC and the BCCI over the Champions Trophy 2025 is still there while the boards of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa entered the fray on Monday.

The sources said that the cricket boards of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa asked the ICC that there is uncertainty surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025. They said that all the parties be informed about the situation, and the matter be resolved quickly.

The three boards expressed their dissatisfaction, saying that the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 was not announced so far.

They emphasized that the ICC should clarify the situation now regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 and future tournaments.

The boards have also expressed support for the PCB, stating that if India is refusing to send its team to Pakistan this time, it could refuse to tour any country in the future. They believe this issue should be resolved.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) said that Pakistan would not back down from its stance unless the Indian Cricket Board signed an agreement. The Federal government is not willing to take any risks this time. The matter would only move forward if a written guarantee was provided.