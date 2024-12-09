Open Menu

Australia, New Zealand And South Africa Seek Clarity About ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy 2025

All three boards say there is a uncertainty about tournament as PCB, BCCI and ICC could not reach any consensus about ICC Champions Trophy 2025  

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) The deadlock between Pakistan, the ICC and the BCCI over the Champions Trophy 2025 is still there while the boards of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa entered the fray on Monday.

The sources said that the cricket boards of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa asked the ICC that there is uncertainty surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025. They said that all the parties be informed about the situation, and the matter be resolved quickly.

The three boards expressed their dissatisfaction, saying that the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 was not announced so far.

They emphasized that the ICC should clarify the situation now regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 and future tournaments.

The boards have also expressed support for the PCB, stating that if India is refusing to send its team to Pakistan this time, it could refuse to tour any country in the future. They believe this issue should be resolved.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) said that Pakistan would not back down from its stance unless the Indian Cricket Board signed an agreement. The Federal government is not willing to take any risks this time. The matter would only move forward if a written guarantee was provided.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia PCB South Africa All From Government Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

12 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

20 minutes ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

31 minutes ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

39 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

4 hours ago
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports