Australia No 8 Valetini Gets Three-week Ban For Beard Tackle

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:12 PM

Australia No 8 Rob Valetini was banned for three weeks on Saturday for a "reckless" head-on-head tackle on Wales lock Adam Beard, World Rugby announced

Australia No 8 Rob Valetini was banned for three weeks on Saturday for a "reckless" head-on-head tackle on Wales lock Adam Beard, World Rugby announced.

Valetini saw red for the high tackle after 15 minutes of a game Wales eventually won 29-28.

Appearing before a virtual disciplinary committee, the Brumbies forward admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

The committee, World Rugby said in a statement, deemed Valetini had been "reckless", and that he ran at speed in an upright position in an attempt to tackle Beard, exhibiting poor tackle technique.

Beard was left prone after the clash of heads and eventually helped off. He went on to fail his head injury assessment and received 20 stitches in the area of his eyebrow.

Valetini will now miss Brumbies games in late January/February against the Waratahs, a Brumbies Development team and the Moana Pasifika.

