Australia NRL fines players for quarantine breaches

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Australia's National Rugby League heavily fined four players for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules Tuesday, underlining the disciplinary difficulties facing the sport as it seeks to resume play next month.

The NRL said the punishments, which come with the threat of suspensions for further breaches, sent a strong message to players who are hoping to gather soon in Sydney to begin training under tight restrictions.

It said the offenders showed "blatant disregard for public health orders" and significantly damaged the NRL's reputation ahead of the planned restart.

"We are focused on resuming the competition on May 28, something our fans and stakeholders are excited about," NRL action chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

"Players who do not comply with community and NRL protocols will face sanction." Three of the players -- Latrell Mitchell from South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm's Josh Addo-Carr and Newcastle Knight Tyronne Roberts-Davis -- went on a camping trip at Taree in rural New South Wales with friends over the weekend.

They were caught after footage of Addo-Carr shooting rifles and Mitchell riding trailbikes was posted on social media.

Another high-profile player, Nathan Cleary of the Penrith Panthers, apologised after photographs were published of him ignoring social distancing rules to party in a room full of women.

Mitchell and Addo-Carr were each fined Aus$50,000 (US$32,000), with Aus$30,000 suspended, while Roberts-Davis and Cleary were ordered to pay Aus$10,000, with Aus$6,000 suspended.

All will be suspended at least one match for any repeat offences.

The NRL fines far exceeded the standard Aus$1,000 police fine for violating social distancing rules. Mitchell and Addo-Carr were also hit with that fine.

In addition, police said Tuesday that officers in Taree had charged two men with firearms offences. National broadcaster ABC identified the two as Mitchell and Addo-Carr.

The NRL season was suspended on March 24 after just two rounds amid government shutdowns of all non-essential gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The cash-strapped league is desperate to resume its season and meet commitments to the broadcasters who bankroll the game.

Scenarios for resuming the competition as reported in local media include having all 16 teams, including the New Zealand Warriors, base themselves and play their games in Sydney.

Organisers say the competition would be played without crowds and under strict isolation restrictions.

Australian authorities still need to approve the plan, and the latest social distancing breaches, on top of rugby league's long history of off-field scandals and discipline problems, could easily derail the restart attempt.

"It's bad timing," Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys admitted to reporters before the fines were issued.

"On the surface of it it's very disappointing, I don't want to pre-judge it but they've got a lot of explaining to do."