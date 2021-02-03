UrduPoint.com
Australia Open Warm-up Events Cancelled For Thursday After Covid Scare

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Australia Open warm-up events cancelled for Thursday after Covid scare

Play at Australia Open warm-up tournaments in Melbourne has been cancelled for Thursday after a coronavirus scare, organisers announced

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Play at Australia Open warm-up tournaments in Melbourne has been cancelled for Thursday after a coronavirus scare, organisers announced.

There will be no play at any of the six ATP and WTA tournaments after up to 600 tennis players and officials were told Wednesday to isolate and get tested because a worker at a hotel tested positive for Covid-19.

More Stories From Sports

