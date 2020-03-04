Australia opt to bat against South Africa

Australia won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday

Bloemfontein, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

"It looks quite a dry surface so we're hoping to get in there and post a decent score and hope it slows and spins later on," said Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Australia made one change from the team beaten by 74 runs in the first match in Paarl on Saturday. with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar replacing fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Finch said the decision to field an extra spinner in addition to Adam Zampa was dictated by conditions.

"We also would have batted," said South African captain Quinton de Kock. "I'm a little unsure how this wicket is going to play." South Africa made an enforced change, with Jon-Jon Smuts replacing Temba Bavuma.

A statement from cricket South Africa said Bavuma had a hamstring strain and would miss the remaining two matches in the series.

He would stay with the squad to receive treatment in the hope that he would be fit enough to travel to India on Sunday for a three-match series which starts on March 12.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Bongani Jele (RSA)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)