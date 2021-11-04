Australia opt to bowl against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash for them in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday

Dubai, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash for them in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Aussies have made one change from their previous loss to England with Mitchell Marsh coming in for Ashton Agar.

Australia, who have won two out of their three matches, need a win to boost their semi-final hopes and Finch said they want to "exploit any moisture on offer" while bowling.

The Australians are currently third in Group 1, two points behind South Africa and four back from leaders England but have Thursday's game in hand.

Bangladesh have lost all their four matches and are playing for pride. They have brought Mustafizur Rahman back in place of Nasum Ahmed.

"It has been tough in this tournament, we didn't play to our potential and it's a last opportunity for us," said skipper Mahmudullah Riyad.

"We want for play for pride and try to prove ourselves again." Teams Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)