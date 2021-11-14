Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Both the teams are bidding for their maiden title in the tournament with Australia unchanged from their semi-final win over Pakistan.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.

Teams Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)