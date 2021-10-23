UrduPoint.com

Australia Opt To Bowl Against South Africa In T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 03:19 PM

Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in T20 World Cup

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12s at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12s at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Aussies will be searching for their first title in T20's showpiece event and Finch banks on experience for a good showing.

"Looks like a good wicket, can't see things changing a lot during the course of the game," Finch said at the toss.

"We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven't played as a group, but we're looking forward to this tournament." South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said they are confident of putting up a strong performance in the tournament.

"It's been a privilege to lead the team in the tournament, big responsibility and looking forward to it," said Bavuma.

"We are coming off with some real momentum, not worried about any favourites tag, but we have to stay true to expectations.

"We have confidence in our team and we'll look to do well." Teams Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

T20 World Australia David Van Lead Mitchell South Africa Adam Zampa Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi Michael Gough Event TV

Recent Stories

Condolence Reference for Dr. AQ. Khan held at Paki ..

Condolence Reference for Dr. AQ. Khan held at Pakistan Academy of Sciences

9 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt t field first against South Afri ..

15 minutes ago
 COP26 climate deal harder than Paris: summit presi ..

COP26 climate deal harder than Paris: summit president

2 minutes ago
 MotoGP title rivals grid-locked in Emilia-Romagna ..

MotoGP title rivals grid-locked in Emilia-Romagna practice

2 minutes ago
 Spirits high for T20 World Cup match with India

Spirits high for T20 World Cup match with India

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.