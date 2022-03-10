Australia Pointner may take over Poland ski jumping team

The director of the Polish Ski Association Adam Malysz said on Thursday that Austrian Alexander Pointner is one of the candidates to take over the Poland ski jumping team as Czech Michal Dolezal probably will leave after the season

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The director of the Polish Ski Association Adam Malysz said on Thursday that Austrian Alexander Pointner is one of the candidates to take over the Poland ski jumping team as Czech Michal Dolezal probably will leave after the season.

The Poles have been preparing for the FIS Ski Flying World Championships which will take place from March 10 to 13 in Vikersund, Norway. Dolezal called up Kamil Stoch, Piotr Zyla, Pawel Wasek, Jakub Wolny, Andrzej Stekala and the bronze medalist of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Dawid Kubacki.

The Poles will have to fight for medals without their coach on the hill as Dolezal was infected with COVID-19.

"All ski jumpers have been tested negative. It will be the assistant coach Grzegorz Sobczyk who will replace Michal Dolezal in Norway," the general secretary of the Polish Ski Association Jan Winkiel informed on Thursday.

It is believed that Dolezal will leave the Poland national team after Kamil Stoch and his teammates didn't meet expectations at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Thursday the director of the federation Malysz confirmed in an interview with local media that they had contacted Pointner.

"I can't deny that he is one of the candidates to take over the team. I don't want to talk about the Names as it wouldn't be fair towards the current coach," Malysz explained.

According to media reports, the former coach of the China ski jumping team Mika Kojonkoski was also considered as a possible Dolezal's successor in Poland, but the federation preferred other candidates.