Australia Poised To Decide On Djokovic Deportation

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Australia was poised Thursday to decide if it will deport Novak Djokovic following a sensational legal battle over the tennis superstar's arrival in the country without a Covid-19 vaccine

The 34-year-old world number one's hopes of a record 21st Grand Slam were in peril after he admitted breaking isolation rules in Serbia and to an incorrect statement in his Australian travel declaration.

Fuelling speculation an announcement was imminent, Australian Open organisers said the draw for the tournament that was scheduled for Thursday afternoon had been delayed. They did not give a reason.

The government is pondering tearing up Djokovic's visa for a second time, after a first cancellation was dramatically overturned in court.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering using his powers to annul the visa, his spokesman has said, although "lengthy further submissions" from Djokovic's legal team have delayed a decision.

Hawke is likely to decide Thursday, said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, which did not cite a source and could not be confirmed.

Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper quoted an unnamed government source as saying that allowing Djokovic to stay in Australia without a Covid-19 vaccine would set a dangerous precedent.

The source was quoted as saying Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government was expected to act despite any international "backlash" because cancelling the visa would be line with Australia's efforts to control the fast-spreading virus.

The government's legal battle with Djokovic is politically charged in a country that has endured nearly two years of some of the toughest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, and in the run-up to May general elections.

