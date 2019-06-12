UrduPoint.com
Australia Post 307 Against Pakistan

Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

Australia post 307 against Pakistan

Australia scored 307 runs before they were all out in 49 overs in their match against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia scored 307 runs before they were all out in 49 overs in their match against Pakistan during the cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday.

Muhammad Amir returned with his best ever bowling figures of 5-30 in 10 overs while David Warner (107) scored first international hundred since the Boxing Day 2017 Ashes Test and Aaron Finch hit 82 runs while no other Australian batsman could make a significant contribution.

Wahab Riaz returned with bowling figures of 44-1 off 8 overs.

Pakistan need 308 runs to win in 50 overs.

