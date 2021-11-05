UrduPoint.com

Australia Postpone First-ever Afghanistan Cricket Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Sydney, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :cricket Australia on Friday postponed a landmark first-ever Test against Afghanistan, amid fears the country's ruling Taliban regime will ban women from playing the sport.

Australia's cricketing authorities said that after consultation with "relevant stakeholders" it was decided the men's Test, to be played in Hobart this month, would not go ahead as planned.

