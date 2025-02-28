Australia Qualify For Semi Final Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Australia qualified for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after their group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain and the teams share one point each at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday night.
One point from the match catapulted the team Australia to the top of the table with four points from three matches in group B while South Africa and Afghanistan sit at second and third position with three points. The South Africa and England match at the National stadium Karachi will decide the fourth semi-finalist of the Champions Trophy 2025 although South Africa are more likely to make to the last four due to superior run-rate than Afghanistan.
South Africa may find themselves in a point of bother if they lose badly against England in tomorrow’s fixture.
Earlier, a heavy downpour halted the Australia-Afghanistan fixture in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday night. The valiant ground staff at the Gaddafi stadium did their best to drain out the water with the help of a super sopper, domestic wipers and small manual soppers but the umpires found the field dangerous during their inspection at 08.
45 pm.
The head groundmen signalled the groundmen to stop futile effort to dry up the field soon after the umpired returned.
Afghanistan scored 273 -10 in their innings and set Australia a target of 274 runs to secure a place in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy. Australia scored 109-1 in 12.5 overs when the skies poured down at around 7 pm PST.
Travis Head 59 (40) and Steven Smith 19 (22) were at the crease with team total at 109-1 in 12.5 overs when the umpires stopped play. Matthew Short 20 (15) before Azmatullah Omrazia got the better of him.
The DLS par score is 56 and Australia are 53 runs ahead of Afghanistan. As per the ICC rules, at least 20 overs had to be bowled for a result under the DLS method but the play could not resume due to a wet outfield.
The rain swept away dreams of Afghanistan team to play first ever semi final of an ICC event.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
More Stories From Sports
-
Australia qualify for semi final of ICC Champions Trophy 20256 minutes ago
-
Ahsan, Sanaullah review preparations for 14th South Asian games56 minutes ago
-
UAF students win crown of team trophy1 hour ago
-
Man City, Man Utd turn to FA Cup glory to save poor seasons2 hours ago
-
Heavy downpour halts Afghanistan-Australia match at Gaddafi Stadium2 hours ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games4 hours ago
-
GIKI holds Squash Championship4 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exiting tournament?4 hours ago
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June4 hours ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games4 hours ago
-
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium5 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan set 274-run target for Australia5 hours ago