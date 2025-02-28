Australia qualify for semi final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Australia qualified for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after their group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain and the teams share one point each at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday night.

One point from the match catapulted the team Australia to the top of the table with four points from three matches in group B while South Africa and Afghanistan sit at second and third position with three points. The South Africa and England match at the National stadium Karachi will decide the fourth semi-finalist of the Champions Trophy 2025 although South Africa are more likely to make to the last four due to superior run-rate than Afghanistan.

South Africa may find themselves in a point of bother if they lose badly against England in tomorrow’s fixture.

Earlier, a heavy downpour halted the Australia-Afghanistan fixture in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday night. The valiant ground staff at the Gaddafi stadium did their best to drain out the water with the help of a super sopper, domestic wipers and small manual soppers but the umpires found the field dangerous during their inspection at 08.

45 pm.

The head groundmen signalled the groundmen to stop futile effort to dry up the field soon after the umpired returned.

Afghanistan scored 273 -10 in their innings and set Australia a target of 274 runs to secure a place in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy. Australia scored 109-1 in 12.5 overs when the skies poured down at around 7 pm PST.

Travis Head 59 (40) and Steven Smith 19 (22) were at the crease with team total at 109-1 in 12.5 overs when the umpires stopped play. Matthew Short 20 (15) before Azmatullah Omrazia got the better of him.

The DLS par score is 56 and Australia are 53 runs ahead of Afghanistan. As per the ICC rules, at least 20 overs had to be bowled for a result under the DLS method but the play could not resume due to a wet outfield.

The rain swept away dreams of Afghanistan team to play first ever semi final of an ICC event.