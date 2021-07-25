Australia rallies to reach 187 total in ODI series

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia rallied from the depths of 45 for six to post a potentially competitive total of 187 all out batting first against the West Indies in the rescheduled second One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Wes Agar, who was not selected in the original eleven for the tourists in the match that was postponed from Thursday because of a positive Covid-19 test in the home side's non-playing staff, made the most of the unexpected opportunity to topscore with 41 in his second ODI.

He dominated a partnership of 59 for the ninth wicket with Adam Zampa and was last out, having given his team a fighting chance. Zampa and Matthew Wade, who both scored 36, had started the Australian recovery with a seventh-wicket stand of 51.

Spinner Akeal Hosein and pacer Alzarri Joseph took three wickets each for a West Indies team that must win this fixture to keep the series alive going into the final match of the series now scheduled for Monday.